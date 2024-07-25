Trevor Story Returns to Colorado as Red Sox Comeback Looms

Even the post-game media availability took place via Zoom with no congenial handshakes with the media who appreciated covering Story for six seasons.

“It was weird. I wish it was a little different. The rain delay kind of took the life out of the crowd a little bit,” Story said of his final game with Colorado. “It’s always fun playing here. And I love the fans. They’ve always treated me well. They’ve embraced me from day one. So it’d be cool to kind of feel that again tonight.”

#Rockies SS Trevor Story on possibly playing his final game with Charlie Blackmon. pic.twitter.com/1aoLHI3lMZ — Danny Mata KRDO (@DannyMataJr) September 30, 2021

Story referred to his first return as “closing a chapter” when the announcement that he would make the trip to Denver was first made. Partly to remove the taste of that final game in 2021, partly to put the past behind him, like when he spent the final two months with the Rockies even though trade rumors strongly linked him to contenders at that year’s deadline.

“Crazy emotions where you don’t know what’s gonna happen. You feel like something’s gonna happen, and that doesn’t happen,” he said of not getting traded. “It’s like what Bud (Black) always says, ‘Be ready for anything.’”

Story is on the 60-day IL as he recovers from left shoulder surgery. He’s doing some light throwing and is back in the Boston Red Sox‘s clubhouse after rehabilitating at Elite OrthoSport in Los Angeles.

“We’re 0-3 with him in the dugout,” manager Alex Cora joked, referencing the recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Trevor is a great kid. Obviously, it hasn’t been perfect since we got him. But at one point, he will be perfect.”