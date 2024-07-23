MLB Trade Deadline: 4 Players Share Memories of a Life-Changing Day

DENVER — As the 2024 MLB trade deadline approaches, there are plenty of players around the league who are wondering what the next few hours or days hold for them. For some, being sent to another team will not only give them a chance to chase a World Series ring, but will also upend their personal and professional lives.

While baseball is, at its very core, a game, this is the time of year that also serves as a reminder that it is a business as well. With the 2024 MLB trade deadline set for July 30 at 6 p.m. (Eastern), this is prime time for rumors to begin and serious talks between teams to escalate.

So what impact did the MLB trade deadline have on some players? We asked four who have undergone the stress and sometimes shock of the timeframe to find out.

Colin Rea, currently with Milwaukee Brewers

Traded on July 29, 2016 by the San Diego Padres with Andrew Cashner, Tayron Guerrero and cash to the Miami Marlins for Carter Capps, Luis Castillo, Jarred Cosart and Josh Naylor.

Traded on July 31, 2016, by the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres for Luis Castillo

Rea’s cross-country journey (and back again) is one of the stranger MLB trade deadline deals in recent memory. The right-hander was sent from San Diego to Miami and started for the Marlins one day later. However, Rea exited the game with a right elbow injury after 3.1 innings and was subsequently placed on the injured list.