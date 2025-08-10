The Blue Jays Are All Hands on Deck With MLB’s Best Offense

Before the 2025 season began, very few people expected the Toronto Blue Jays to field a unit anywhere near as strong as the one they’ve currently got. Even fewer thought they’d be leading the American League East by the time August rolled around. Yet, here they are, leading the Boston Red Sox by three games.

This is team that’s been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball. Yet, the 26-man roster has taken an “all hands on deck” type of approach, and to this point, it’s working beautifully.

If you’re able to look past the last two nights in which they’ve lost 5-1 and 9-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, you’ll see that the Blue Jays have been on a roll for a while now. As we march on through the second half of the regular season, the Blue Jays are 13-9 in the second half, but their success goes well beyond the win-loss record.

Focusing specifically on their offense, the Blue Jays have been the very best in baseball in the second half. Granted, we’re only 22 games in, but it’s hard to ignore the numbers.