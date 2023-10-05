The Toronto Blue Jays Rollercoaster 2023 Season Comes to an End

With Daulton Varsho at the plate and Twins fireballer Jhoan Duran on the mound, the Blue Jays were down to their last strike of the season during yesterday’s AL Wild Card matchup. One elevated 100 MPH fastball later and the Jays season was over, with the Twins dugout spilling onto the field to celebrate their first postseason series win dating back to 2002.

The 2023 campaign was a major test for even the most hardcore Blue Jays fan, one that steered away from their previous identity of mashing home runs and driving up the scoreboard to one focused more on defense and their pitching staff. A bit more boring on the field, but one that should produce results given the core assembled.

This was evident right from the get-go, as the club traded fan-favorite Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson while also acquiring Varsho from the Diamondbacks, sending top prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the desert.

The finishing touches were a trio of free agent signings, adding right-hander Chris Bassitt to a multi-year deal while also signing Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt to one-year deals to shore up the squad.