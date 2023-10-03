AL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Blue Jays vs. Twins

After finishing first in the AL Central with an 87-75 record, the Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays at home to start one of the two AL Wild Card series this week. The other series will take place in Florida, with the Tampa Bay Rays welcoming the Texas Rangers, who finished second in the Wild Card standings and one win and one spot ahead of the Blue Jays.

This is Minnesota’s second appearance in the postseason over the past three years, while Toronto is heading into playoff territory for the third time in as many seasons. Both teams have had similar limited success in October as of late.

The Twins have not won a playoff series since they won the World Series back in 1991 and haven’t won a postseason game since 2004, while the Jays are trying to shake off a losing skid that stretches back to the 2016 campaign when they advanced to the ALCS but fell to Cleveland in five games.

Both teams each have two World Series championships under their current moniker, although the Twins also technically won another title back in 1924 when they were the Washington Nationals, moving to the Twin Cities in 1961.