Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah is Struggling to Find a Rhythm in 2023

The right-hander didn’t allow more than four earned runs through any of his starts last season and had seven starts where he didn’t allow a single run, eventually finishing with a 3.35 FIP and a 0.992 WHIP. This year, Manoah has struggled to repeat that success.

Blue Jays Alek Manoah Struggling Early

So far, the start to the year has been a derailment of sorts for the Florida product, as the Jays pitcher is not only struggling with his command but is also failing to get swing-and-miss on his offerings.

Through nine starts, Manoah has amassed a 9.8 H/9 and has allowed 27 earned runs to the tune of a 5.40 ERA, battling through most of his outings. While the West Virginia University alum has two outings where he has pitched seven innings, in five of his outings he failed to eclipse the five-inning mark, allowing anywhere from three to seven runs.

More concerning is his command, as his BB/9 has grown to 6.4 on the year and sits in the seventh percentile in BB%, over 4.0 walks higher than what Manoah finished with last season. The Jays starter has always been a bit wild, leading the AL in hit batters in both 2021 and 2022, but the command of his fastball and slider is putting him in tough situations on numerous occasions this season that is coming back to hurt him on the scoreboard.

Overall, the trend is concerning for the Jays, as the club sits in a tough AL East division that is currently seeing them fight for third/fourth place against the New York Yankees, while both teams sit around the .570 winning percentage mark.

Although Berríos and Kikuchi are putting up solid numbers early this year, the club will need Manoah to get back on track if they want to have a chance to make a postseason run with the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Baltimore Orioles starting out strong.