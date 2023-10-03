My Favorite Future Bet for the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series

Postseason History

Neither team has had much success in the Statcast era (since 2015). The Blue Jays made the ALCS back in 2016, but since then, it’s been early exits in the wild-card round in 2020 to the Rays and in 2022 to the Mariners. The Twins have been even less successful, losing in 2017 and 2019 to the Yankees in the Wild Card and ALDS and, most recently, in 2020 to the Astros. I love betting on teams with the pedigree, but these two teams don’t fit the bill.

How Did They Get Here?

Both teams just missed the 90-game win threshold in the regular season and are built relatively similarly. Starting pitching and the bullpen. Both offenses have ranked near the top ten in most metrics. The Twins are 47-34 at home this season, while the Blue Jays are 46-35. The Twins were 37-36 against teams with a record over .500, while the Blue Jays finished 43-50. Credit to the Blue Jays, they played in a tougher division, so they found themselves in tougher battles more consistently.

The Twins come in playing better baseball. They are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Blue Jays finished 4-6. However, the Twins got to face the Rockies, Angels, and A’s, while the Blue Jays had to face the Rays and Yankees.

All of this to say, there isn’t an edge on the “hotter” team. There is no real angle on post-season pedigree. There isn’t a strong home-field advantage nor a clear difference in how these teams performed against the best teams in baseball. I love series like these because the team that often wins has the advantage in the numbers.

Offense:

Toronto Blue Jays

11th in OPS

16th in HR

22nd in SB

Since August 1 (Trade Deadline)