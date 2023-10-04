ALWCS: 8 Immaculate Grid Answers for Blue Jays vs. Twins

The AL Central Champion Minnesota Twins are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three Wild Card Series which began on Tuesday at Target Field. The winner of the series will face off with the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros in the ALDS.

This matchup may cause some to think about possible Immaculate Grid answers involving these two franchises. While Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Jack Morris — along with former AL MVP Josh Donaldson — are obvious answers, there are 91 total players who have played in at least one game for the Blue Jays and Twins. Here are eight that could help increase your rarity score in the popular daily game.

Orlando Hudson

The “O-Dog” was a 43rd-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 1997 and parlayed that into a very productive 11-year career. Hudson spent the first four of his MLB seasons with the Blue Jays, winning a Gold Glove in 2005.

Prior to the 2006 season, Hudson was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the deal that sent Troy Glaus north of the border to the Blue Jays. Hudson would later spend the 2010 season with the Twins, posting a .710 OPS in 126 games.