George Springer Is Starting To Turn Things Around for the Blue Jays

Springer posted a .218 BABIP during that stretch and was becoming visibly frustrated at the plate, evidenced by his negative batting run value and low average exit velocity (per Baseball Savant), neither of which he could blame on bad luck alone.

While his defensive performance in right field didn’t waver and he continued to make outstanding plays with his glove, Springer’s bat was a major cause for concern. Eventually, manager John Schneider moved the veteran bat out of his normal leadoff spot to try and drum up some offense.

While chatter about how the Blue Jays might be able to unload Springer’s contract amidst a rough season started to pick up steam, an outing on June 25 in Boston became the moment in which Springer said ‘enough is enough.’ Finally, he started to look like the force at the plate that the fanbase has been waiting to see for most of the season.

Since that evening, Springer has emerged a new man in the batter’s box, authoring a .452 average with two doubles and four home runs.

He has accounted for seven of the Jays’ runs scored during that time and has also added 13 RBIs, nearly doubling his RBI total on the year. Through 10 games, Springer has upped his average by 28 points (from .188 to .216) and raised his OPS by 93 points. It now sits at .652, up from .559 on June 24.

George Springer is officially the HOTTEST player in baseball 🔥



In the last seven days, he leads MLB with a 1.598 OPS & 11 RBI's.



His OPS is now .650. Keep it up George! pic.twitter.com/qSkded4rdA — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) July 3, 2024

Since that night in Boston, Springer ranks second in wRC+ (296) and OBP (.528) and third in slugging percentage (.903) and OPS (1.431). He has put up 1.0 fWAR, lifting himself out of the negative territory he was in before the Red Sox series.