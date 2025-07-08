What Changed to Unlock the Best Version of Cal Raleigh?

Now, instead of just picking his foot up and having nowhere to go but forward, he can buy himself more time by sinking and coiling into his backside as he strides. This gives him the equalizer to keep his weight back as he starts his load earlier.

In the open-side video above, Raleigh’s flatter barrel is more evident in both his setup and as he gets slotted. While it is not a one-size-fits-all change, it’s not uncommon for a hitter to have an easier time getting on plane with a less vertical bat angle through the setup and load.

You can see the rhythm he now possesses in his load from the open side as well, but it’s really clear how much earlier he is starting things from the centerfield angle below.

If you compare where his front leg is at when the pitcher is releasing the ball, Raleigh is already bringing his foot back down in his new swing, while he is still reaching the peak of his leg kick in the old swing. This allows him to dictate his own rhythm and pace rather than feeling rushed to get planted.

A pitcher’s job is to disrupt a hitter’s timing and with Raleigh’s earlier, slower and more controlled load, he is able to dictate his own timing more easily, but most importantly, he’s in position to get his A swing off more consistently against velocity, catching the ball further out front.

Year Slash Line Air Pull% HR Total (Pitches) vs. FB 93+ MPH (2024) .193/.298/.369 24.8% 9 HR (758) vs. FB 93+ MPH (2025) .270/.354/.687 32.5% 14 HR (490)

The shift is even more staggering from the right-side, where Raleigh’s fastball challenges were exacerbated. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Raleigh hit just .158/.233/.350 against fastballs of all velocities with just seven home runs. The OPS drops to .461 on pitches 93+ MPH in that span.