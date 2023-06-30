Bullpen Decisions Are Looming for the Blue Jays

Pearson and Pop can both hit the high-90s with their fastballs and can generate weak contact when their stuff is working. The rest of that group has pitched well at the big league level this year, with each member sporting an ERA under the 3.00 mark, albeit limited sample size.

While Pop is slated to return from the IL in the near future, he can remain in Triple-A as the Jays see fit, or they could bump Thornton or Francis down. The club has been using Francis, a former Brewers prospect, as a bulk inning reliever following Richards since Alek Manoah was optioned to the Florida Complex League earlier this month (opening a spot in the rotation).

The Jays will have a similar decision to make when Cimber is ready to return, which would likely spell the end of Thornton’s tenure with Toronto should he still be on the roster.

To throw a wrinkle into the mix, the Jays will likely get reliever Chad Green back sometime in late July/early August, at which point the club will need another spot in the bullpen as well as a 40-man roster spot.

Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu are on track to join the team sometime later this summer as well. They would each require a spot in the rotation, and Ryu would need a 40-man spot as well. Toss in potential trade deadline deals, let’s say potentially one or two more arms, and the Blue Jays front office may have some tricky decisions ahead.

Looking at the Future Blue Jays Bullpen

Pearson has an electric arm that has performed well in high-leverage situations, although he did have a rough stretch recently and the business side of baseball could see him head down to the minors if needed. Cimber and his elevated ERA might be a casualty as well should the Jays acquire another bullpen arm. Both he and García are potential DFA options.