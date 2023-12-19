Toronto Blue Jays Internal Options if Matt Chapman Signs Elsewhere

The Toronto Blue Jays have been stagnant so far this offseason, missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes while also letting numerous roster players from the 2023 squad head to free agency.

The most notable name of the group is third baseman Matt Chapman, with the defensive-minded infielder declining the club’s qualifying offer while trying to score big on what is considered a pretty weak free agent class. Chapman leads in the infield contingent and will likely score a big payday this offseason for whichever club needs to upgrade at the hot corner with a veteran player with a solid fielding track record amidst a streaky power bat.

There is a chance that Chapman could return to the Blue Jays, as both sides have expressed a deal at some point this winter, although there is also a scenario where Toronto will have to move on from the California product. While the club could lock down a free agent like Evan Longoria or Justin Tucker at third base, the club does have a few players that could step up to be the everyday third baseman in 2024 (and beyond) should Chapman not return.

Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier on free agency #BlueJays #NextLevel : pic.twitter.com/rn9cldit8h — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) October 5, 2023

Santiago Espinal

If the Blue Jays do not find an external candidate to fill in at third base, there is a strong case that the role would be Santiago Espinal’s to lose heading into next season.