Matt Chapman Entering Free Agency Off a Rollercoaster Campaign

After earning $25 million over the past two seasons with the Jays, Chapman is due for a raise and could benefit from the weaker free-agent class (outside Shohei Ohtani) should teams look to bid for his services.

The Blue Jays Qualifying Offer

The likelihood of the Jays presenting Chapman with the $20.5 million qualifying offer is high but there is a potential scenario where Toronto decides to let him walk, utilizing internal options to play third base next season and potentially use the funds elsewhere on the roster.

The Jays have a few players who could step up and take the spot if one is available but it would be a risky play considering the Jays postseason contention window is currently at its peak. There’s also the debate of whether Chapman should/would accept the offer depending on whether the Jays present him with one, which comes with its own set of pros and cons.

The biggest downside to accepting the offer would be not utilizing the current free agent class, as he is light years ahead of the next best option(s) at third base this offseason. Should he accept and wait til next offseason, he could potentially have to share the spotlight with Alex Bregman, who is free-agent eligible. Lots could change before now and then but there is a solid argument to be made to head to free agency this offseason compared to next year on that fact alone.

If Chapman were to accept the QO, he would have another season to try and pad his stats after a rollercoaster 2023 campaign.

Matt Chapman's 14th home run of the season was a rocket, 411 feet to bring the #BlueJays even: pic.twitter.com/75pHmez3Xo — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 28, 2023

Chapman was one of the hottest players to start the year, posting a .384 average with 15 doubles and five home runs while taking home Player of the Month honors for April. The right-handed batter was seeing the ball well and collected 11 hits through his first five games and was leading the league in the doubles category at one point.