Bo Bichette Needs To Stay Hot To Secure a Major Payday

Returning to All-Star Form?

TORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 1: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the field ahead of their MLB game against the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on April 1, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Bichette led the American League in hits in both ’21 and ’22, averaging 190 hits over the two seasons.

For three consecutive seasons, he notched 30+ doubles, 20+ home runs, 175+ hits, and a wRC+ 20% better than the league average. He was undoubtedly one of the best hitters — let alone shortstops — in the game over that span.

Bo’s 2024 campaign was a letdown to say the least, both for Bichette and Blue Jays fans. He was plagued with injuries throughout the season and spent three separate stints on the 10-day IL with injuries to his right calf muscle and right middle finger.

His season-to-season shift in production fell off a cliff as a result in 2024, as his slash line from ’23 of 306/.339/.475 dropped to a miserable .225/.277/.322 over 336 plate appearances.

It was clear that Bo wasn’t himself last season and the numbers backed it up. He only tallied 21 extra-base hits in 81 games last season after hitting 20 home runs in each of the prior three seasons, so his power had clearly taken a big hit.

Bichette’s best tool, however, had always been his ability to tally base hits and hit for a respectable batting average. His .225 average in 2024 ranked in the bottom 50 in all of MLB. His barrel rate more than halved itself from the previous season from 9.6% to 4.4%, signifying a lack of solid contact.