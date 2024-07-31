Colorado Rockies did something, but not enough at 2024 trade deadline

For a franchise that made two deals of subtraction at the deadline in a decade-long span that included eight losing campaigns from 2013-22 — Troy Tulowitzki and LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto in 2015 and Mychael Givens to Cincinnati in 2021 — the light activity this summer is still an improvement given the history.

Excluding 2017-18 when the #Rockies added veterans for their postseason run…



Colorado’s trade deadline moves of subtraction in the decade of 2013-22:



2015 (1): Tulo & Hawkins to TOR

2022: (1): Mychal Givens to CIN



That is all. https://t.co/tDM00HrD9W — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 30, 2024

If taking into consideration the perceived reticence to trade away players for fear they may go on to have greater success elsewhere, such as IF Marco Scutaro who immediately won a World Series after he was traded to San Francisco in 2012, one could give Colorado a passing score for the 2024 trade deadline when grading on this curve.

Should the recent past of pulling back the team’s most valuable trade asset for the fourth year in a row be part of the equation, then the Rockies have failed once again to make the difficult decisions that will benefit them in the future.

It began with Jon Gray and Trevor Story in 2021. There was belief that the team could re-sign Gray, one of the better starting pitchers in franchise history. Before he officially went onto the open market, the club could have given him a qualifying offer of $18.4 million for one year. That never came to fruition and Gray signed a four-year, $56 million deal with Texas. Colorado was left empty-handed.

The offers for Story were somewhat lackluster due to concern over diminished velocity on his throws. The Rockies were going to be guaranteed a compensation pick should he reject the qualifying offer. (Depending on the contract Story signed with another club, Colorado could have received the 75th pick and not the 31st pick that was often used as a reference point.)

It was a complicated situation by the time the deadline passed and Story removed himself from the lineup in San Diego to clear his head. Could the Rockies have traded Story before the season began when any acquiring team would have had a full season of the All-Star shortstop? Sure.