Have the Rockies Found Some Solutions With Late-Season Rookies?

Manager Bud Black had been teasing the arrival of some new faces in the Colorado Rockies clubhouse ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.

Though none of the team’s top prospects — Zac Veen, Yanquiel Fernandez, Carson Palmquist and Chase Dollander — got the call for a promotion, a quartet of rookie relievers have more than just contributed to Black’s bullpen over the last several weeks.

RHP Jeff Criswell, LHP Luis Peralta, RHP Seth Halvorsen and RHP Jaden Hill have all debuted since August 21. And since Peralta’s debut on Aug. 24, Colorado is 10-11 with a road record of 5-6.

The bullpen has been a key factor in the club’s recent success thanks to a 3.15 ERA over the last 15 games, 10th-best for a relief corps since Aug. 30