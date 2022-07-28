Why the Colorado Rockies Should Trade C.J. Cron at the Deadline

C.J. Cron has been a machine in the 2022 season. At the ripe age of 32, Cron was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He is putting up numbers that we’ve never seen him put up before.

While that may seem like it is all rainbows and butterflies, there is one problem for C.J. Cron: He plays on the Colorado Rockies. Despite his incredibly productive season, Cron has no chance whatsoever of sniffing a postseason in 2022. Or does he?

C.J. Cron – Colorado Rockies (22)

Rockies fans may not like this as I’m sure they’re tired of losing key players on their team (Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story in recent years still bites I’m sure). However, this organization has done absolutely nothing to make me believe they are any closer to contention in the coming years as they were when they had acquired pieces in exchange for Arenado.

In our preseason top 100 list, Zac Veen (No. 38) was the only prospect featured from the Rockies system. If Colorado wants to compete at some point, there are moves they need to make in order to bring in pieces for the future.