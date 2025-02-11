A Healthy Back Could Mean a Bounceback for Nolan Jones

One of the harder injuries for an MLB player to overcome is a back injury. Elbow injuries that require Tommy John surgery and ACL tears may be more immediately devastating, but a back problem can flare up repeatedly and take months to put in the past.

In the 2023 World Series, Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer had his playoff run cut short due to a back injury that required surgery and cut into his 2024 season as well.

Last year, star Brewers closer Devin Williams dealt with back soreness in the spring that was later revealed to be a stress fracture that kept him out until almost the trade deadline.

Arguably the most famous case of back injuries derailing a career was that of Yankee great Don Mattingly. The six-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glover, and former AL MVP was likely on track for a Hall of Fame career, but he may never achieve that honor as his congenital back problem limited him to a 14-year career.