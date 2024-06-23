How Did the Rockies’ Jake Cave Become a Man of the People?

“Hopefully people will just see that I want to play baseball,” he said. “I just want to play baseball, play hard and win. So that’s all I really care about.”

For a player who’s bounced around to six organizations since turning professional in 2011, playing the game at a high-level and receiving positive notoriety hasn’t alway been something that’s worked in his favor.

“I get that most everything that happens in this game is — it’s a business. I get that,” Cave shared. “Honestly for most part, whenever I’ve been traded or you know, DFA’d or whatever, I could have played better. (There were) times where it sucks really bad, but I’ve had some really good times come after that just by still working really hard and trying to play to my full potential. And so I’m gonna keep doing that until someone says there’s no jersey for me anymore.”

Becoming the Man

Growing up on the east coast like Cave did can breed a level of intensity. Playing competitive sports adds another level. Then imagine being drafted by the New York Yankees out of high school. Yes, you would be described as fiery, too.

“That’s just kind of how I am anyways, and then you add that when I was coming up young with the Yankees, like there was almost a way that they kind of wanted you to play,” Cave said. “Respect the game and you play hard when you’re in between the lines no matter what… I had to go about the game a certain way or else they would release you.”

Cave was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Cincinnati Reds ahead of 2016. He was eventually sent back to Yankees at the start of the season and spent parts of three seasons with their Triple-A affiliate, but never got a chance to officially don the pinstripes with the interlocking N-Y.