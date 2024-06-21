Can Nationals Top Prospects Help Them Contend Right Now?

James Wood, Just Baseball’s No.1 overall prospect, is on the precipice of making his MLB debut. After a slight delay due to an injury, he has finally made his way back into the lineup, and it should not be long before he is donning a Nationals jersey.

The development track for someone of James Wood’s profile has been nothing short of incredible. For someone of his stature to be able to move the way he does is a sight to see. Not to mention, what he is able to do at the plate. His ability to drive the ball to all fields with such power, his above-average bat control through the zone, and his doctorate level of knowledge in terms of plate discipline should have all baseball fans itching to see him in Washington.

Aram Leighton did a great job breaking down James Wood’s talented profile in a recent article, and you can find that here.

With news that James Wood is returning the lineup after missing a few weeks with a hamstring strain, I figured it’s a great time to highlight last week’s dive into his swing adjustments and what makes him the No. 1 overall prospect for us at @JustBB_Media.https://t.co/8uxxX8FhAt — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 18, 2024

Dylan Crews (OF) – Just Baseball’s No. 13 Overall Prospect

Just Baseball’s No. 13 prospect is not one to scoff at either. Coming into the 2023 MLB Draft as one of the more polished college bats that we have seen in some time, Dylan Crews is one of the few players, let alone prospects, that can offer a team true five-tool upside on a day-to-day basis.

The Nationals have a dynamic duo of outfield prospects with insane upside!



We discussed how James Wood and Dylan Crews have looked so far this spring and the expectations for them on the latest episode of The Call Up pic.twitter.com/PO01uaU41m — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) March 2, 2024

Not only is Wood close, but his org-mate Crews was recently promoted to Triple-A, where they are now roaming the outfield together. Crews’s promotion may have come as a surprise to some, given how his 2024 season began, but as of late, Crews has looked to have settled in nicely and will now be able to carry that over to Rochester and prove himself at the next level.