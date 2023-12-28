Top Landing Spots for Lucas Giolito To Bounce Back in 2024

Two bad seasons, you say? Now it’s a pattern. And even if the problem is related to health or faulty mechanics, there clearly isn’t an easy fix.

If Giolito were coming off a single bad season, an outlier on the back of his baseball card, he’d likely still get paid like a No. 2 starter this winter. His impressive performance from 2019-21 would be enough to outweigh any serious concerns about an uncharacteristic slump.

After two consecutive down years, however, his fate is much harder to predict. Do any teams still view him as the kind of pitcher who can take the ball in October? It remains to be seen.

Landing Spots for Lucas Giolito

CHICAGO – JUNE 05: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers on June 5, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox debuted their Nike City Connect Southside uniforms on this day. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

To be fair, it’s not as if the clock struck midnight and Giolito’s arm turned into a pumpkin. He has made 30-plus starts in each of the past two seasons with an ERA under 5.00 and a total of 2.8 FanGraphs WAR. That’s not going to earn him any playoff starts, but every team needs innings, and Giolito has innings to offer.

Indeed, look no further than the one-year, $13 million contract Kyle Gibson signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. Gibson is pretty much Giolito’s floor, and his talents are valued in the eight figures.

Combine a Gibson-esque floor with Giolito’s youth and reputation, and you get the foundation for a desirable pitcher. He won’t be paid like an All-Star, but he should have his fair share of suitors to choose from in the coming weeks.