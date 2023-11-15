Who Are the Top Pitchers Looking to Bounce Back in Free Agency?

This is a pitcher who led the American League in walks and earned runs allowed in 2018, only to follow it up with a stellar 2019 that saw him post a 3.41 ERA and lead baseball in complete games and shutouts. Good 2020 and 2021 seasons were followed by poor 2022 and 2023 seasons, the latter of which saw Giolito surrender more home runs than anyone in the American League.

One thing that makes Giolito an attractive option, though, is his durability; whether he is having an up or a down season, Giolito takes the ball, leading the American League in starts last season with 33. This durability is certainly attractive for general managers, and there are plenty of pitching departments that can unlock the elite version of Giolito, and will be willing to pay up to do so.

RHP Luis Severino, 29

At times, Luis Severino has looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball, bursting onto the scene with All-Star appearances in two of his first three full MLB seasons.

There is absolutely no question that the right-hander has electric stuff, posting over a strikeout per inning every year from 2017 through 2022. However, Severino struggled mightily in 2023, posting an ERA and a FIP over 6.00. His hits/9 ballooned to 11.4, his HR/9 jumped to a staggering 2.3, and his WHIP was north of 1.6.

It is also worth noting that Severino has not made 20 starts in a season since 2018, as he lost essentially all of his 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons with a litany of injuries and setbacks, and had extended IL stints in 2022 and 2023 as well.

While he may never again be the workhorse he once was, there is still reason to be optimistic that Severino could be a productive major league pitcher, as last season was the only truly bad season of his career, and at age 29 he likely still has productive years left in the tank.