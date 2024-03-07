Top MLB Free Agents Still Available 3 Weeks From Opening Day

After Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman both signed similar three-year deals, which include opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, there has been some speculation that Snell would be open to taking deal with a similar structure.

The question is how much money will Snell require to sign a short-term deal. Is Scott Boras going to be asking for something in line with what Zack Wheeler just signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he is getting $42 million per season?

It is is very unlikely that a deal with that high of an AAV is out there for Snell. And there is even doubt as to if there is a team willing to commit as much as $35 million per season on Snell. Time will tell on where he ultimately lands, but expect the total guarantee to be far less than what Boras and Snell came into the offseason asking for.

Jordan Montgomery

Another Boras client waiting for a big pay day. Jordan Montgomery pitched himself into a new tier during October, when he was integral to leading the Texas Rangers to becoming World Series champions.

In some respects, Montgomery’s standout performance has hindered his market in the sense that his asking price has reached a point where teams are clearly not comfortable. Despite being a co-ace in the playoffs, many still view Montgomery as a No. 3 long-term and are not interested in paying him like a frontline starter.

With that said, over the last two years, Montgomery has pitched to a sub 3.50 ERA each season and has averaged over 180 innings pitched while making all 32 starts. He is a consistent innings-eater, who has achieved success in both small and big markets, and has stepped up on the biggest stage.