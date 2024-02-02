Nolan Jones and Kris Bryant Have Traded Places on the Colorado Rockies

How Did Kris Bryant Get Here?

Slightly more than a year after the Rockies jettisoned Nolan Arenado, their greatest homegrown player since Hall of Famer Todd Helton, owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt were ready to lock up another superstar for big money. Though Kris Bryant started his career at the same position as Arenado, he was no longer a third baseman in the eyes of the Rockies.

Despite losing Trevor Story and Jon Gray to free agency following the 2021 season, Colorado did their best to fill that void with the additions of Bryant and Randal Grichuk in the outfield and several pitchers on one-year deals. The extensions handed out to Ryan McMahon, Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, C.J. Cron and Elias Díaz between October 2021 and April 2022 totaling a whopping $214 million created a growing sense of intrigue for the fan base.

Scott Boras, when asked to elaborate on the other teams interested in Kris Bryant, said: "When I go to a wedding, I don't talk about the bridesmaids." — Nick Groke (@nickgroke) March 18, 2022

Bryant’s tenure with the Rockies started in a fairly normal way. He played left field and hit second or third in the lineup for a club that began 10-6, good for the fourth-best record in the Senior Circuit.

Spraying the ball to all fields in the early going of 2022, Bryant hit safely in 10 of his first 11 games and batted .349 in the process. The power, however, was not there. He went on the injured list twice before swatting his first home run of the season on July 5. A third and final trip to the IL for plantar fasciitis ended his season on Aug. 1 after only 42 games.

The 2023 season wasn’t much better. There were only two injury stints this time, and he managed to appear in 82 games. Still, Bryant wouldn’t hit his first home run at Coors Field until April 17 in his second year with the club. His slugging went from .475 in 2022 — below his career .504 SLG — down to .367 in 2023. All told, Bryant has played 122 games with the Rockies and has been worth -0.6 fWAR over his first two campaigns with Colorado.

Big Brother/Little Brother

Bryant’s second trip to the IL in 2023 was unrelated to the lower back or feet issues that sidelined him in 2022. He had been hit by a pitch in three consecutive games to tie a franchise record. The last one, on July 22, caught him on the left hand and fractured his index finger. The 31-year-old missed 45 games before returning to the lineup on Sept. 11. Over those final 15 games, his impact was minimal in the box score (.158/.200/.316) but monumental to the upstart Jones.