My Official Ballot for 2024 NL Cy Young Award

This is my third year to submit a ballot as a member of the Colorado chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). After casting my votes for National League Rookie of the Year in 2022 and NL Most Valuable Player in 2023, I was asked to be one of the two members of our chapter voting for the NL Cy Young Award this season.

Thankfully, in my mind at least, Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves made my first-place decision simple.

Sale’s incredible year on the mound earned not only my first-place vote, but the vast majority of my colleagues as well. The 35-year-old southpaw has now officially topped off a year that saw him earn his first career Gold Glove and Comeback Player of the Year award by becoming Atlanta’s first Cy Young winner since Tom Glavine in 1998.

For me, it was fascinating to see the run of dominance that Sale had with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox between 2012-2018 where he finished in the top six in the AL Cy Young voting in each of those seasons followed by a stretch where he battled numerous injuries and didn’t receive a single vote.