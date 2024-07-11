Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos Keys to Mets’ Offensive Success

In the 25 games since his return, Alvarez is batting .346 with an OPS over 1.000. He’s also hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Compare those numbers to Tomás Nido (.623 OPS with Mets) and Omar Narváez (.376 OPS with Mets), neither of whom are even in the organization anymore, Alvarez has been a massive upgrade.

Mark Vientos Is A Huge Upgrade at Third Base

Vientos has been just as impressive, and just as much of an upgrade. Brett Baty entered the season as the Mets’ starting third baseman but was sent down to Triple-A as he couldn’t sustain a hot start to the year. Enter Vientos, who made an immediate impact and never looked back.

On the year, the 24-year-old is slashing .293/.346/.551/.897 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 167 at-bats across 47 games. Vientos obviously hasn’t played enough as other regulars this season, but it’s not hyperbole to say he’s been one of the best third basemen in the league.

The Mets’ lineup during their down stretch was very top-heavy. Beyond the usual contributors at the top in Lindor, Nimmo, Alonso, J.D. Martinez, and Starling Marte who is currently hurt, the team was receiving very little everywhere else. Jeff McNeil, Baty, and the tandem of Nido/Narváez were essentially automatic outs at the bottom of the lineup.

Insert the bats of Alvarez and Vientos and you can see just how much deeper the lineup gets. With a fully healthy lineup, Vientos, Alvarez and Marte are batting in the 5-6-7 holes in no particular order.

Harrison Bader (110 OPS+), an elite defender who’s having an above-average offensive season, slots into the eight-hole while McNeil, who’s been terrible offensively, hits ninth. Perhaps the Mets look to upgrade second base with a trade, or with a promotion of a player like Luisangel Acuña or Luke Ritter.