Top 10 Bullpen Arms Who Could Be Dealt at the Trade Deadline

Floro is on an extremely team-friendly one-year, $2.5 million contract which will make it easy for the Nationals to trade him. In the grand scheme of relief options, Floro is one of the most likely to be on the move because of his reliability and figures to be one of the cheapest options on the market.

8. Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers

Yates burst onto the scene in 2019, posting a league-leading 41 saves with the Padres. Since then, he has dealt with injuries and consistency struggles when on the field until this season. In a resurgent year with Texas, Yates has thrown 33.1 innings to the tune of a miniscule 0.81 ERA. He has been acting as the Rangers’ closer, notching 15 saves and has struck out 46 batters.

The 37-year-old — like Floro — is on an extremely team friendly contract as he is making just $4.5 million and is set to hit the open market at the end of the year. Since the Rangers are 46-50 right now, it is conceivable that they could sell at the deadline, we just don’t know if they will have the stomach too as defending champs.

7. Jason Foley, Detroit Tigers

While playing for the lowly Tigers, Foley is quietly working on his fourth consecutive strong season. Acting as the closer, Foley has saved 15 games and pitched to a 3.62 ERA. The 28-year-old Long Island native relies on a hard sinker to get outs as his 52.9 ground ball percentage is in the 90th percentile league-wide.

Foley is under team control through the 2028 season meaning his price tag may be a bit higher than others. Because of his relatively low walk numbers and high ground ball rate, teams in need of a steady closer are sure to have interest in Foley over the next few weeks.

6. Carlos Esteves, Los Angeles Angels

After being named to the All-Star team in 2023, Esteves has built on a strong season with an even better year in 2024. He has recorded 17 saves for the Halos while holding a 2.61 ERA. The 31-year-old has been extremely hard to reach base against, only walking 1.2 batters per nine innings and owning a 0.774 WHIP.