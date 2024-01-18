What Are the Phillies Going To Do in Center Field?

Rojas, on the other hand, already looks like one of the best center field defenders in baseball. His legs are every bit as quick as his instincts, and his arm is surprisingly powerful. He was worth 6 OAA and a ridiculous 15 DRS last season in just 392 innings of work.

With Rojas in center and Marsh in left, Philadelphia’s outfield defense is a legitimate strength – strong enough that you can overlook Nick Castellanos and his subpar glove in right.

Yet Rojas hasn’t proven he can hit enough to warrant regular playing time. While his .302 batting average last season was impressive, his .410 BABIP was completely unsustainable. What’s more, his dismal walk-to-strikeout ratio ranked second last in the National League (min. 150 PA). Not to mention, Rojas was a black hole at the bottom of the lineup in the playoffs, going 4-for-43 with 15 strikeouts.

After Marsh and Rojas, Pache and Cave are serviceable depth options but nothing more. Pache is a glove-first (read: glove-only) fifth outfielder, while Cave is just keeping a spot on the bench warm until a better bat comes along.

An Upgrade for the Outfield

There is no denying the Phillies could use an upgrade in the outfield. Dombrowski has suggested as much himself.

At his end-of-season press conference, the president of baseball operations said, “I’m not going to anoint [Rojas] a position with our big league club next year. He has to be able to contribute some offensively or else then he has to go down and continue to develop.”