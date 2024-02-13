Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the NL East

Cody Bellinger was one of the most talked-about players in baseball last year. After back-to-back-to-back disappointing seasons from 2020-22, the former NL MVP was a star once more. Splitting his time between center field and first base, he ranked fourth among NL hitters in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage, and eighth in wRC+. Talk about a bounce-back.

The year before, it was Albert Pujols, who went on one of the greatest victory laps the game has ever seen. After four consecutive seasons as a below-average bat, the future Hall of Famer gave it his all in 2022. With 24 home runs and a 149 wRC+, it was his best performance since 2015 – even in limited playing time.

Who will it be in 2024? We can only speculate, but it’s bound to be someone. History tells us to expect a couple of comeback players every year.

Here are some of the top bounce-back candidates in the NL East.