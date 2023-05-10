Cody Bellinger’s Bounce-Back Season Is Fully Underway

Bellinger produced a stellar slash line of .305/.406/.629 to yield an OPS+ of 167 and a wOBA of .415. He ended the year with a wRC+ of 161 and led the National League in total bases (351). At the age of 23, Bellinger established himself as one of the most productive hitters in the game.

He finished the season with 115 RBIs sparked by his 47 home runs. Accumulating 111 home runs in his first three MLB seasons, Bellinger earned a reputation as one of the best young power hitters in the sport. Following the 2019 season, it appeared the Dodgers had developed a building block for their future outfield.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, that’s not how things would shake out. After taking a step back offensively in the shortened 2020 season, Bellinger never returned to the level of play fans became accustomed to seeing in 2019.

Bellinger’s Downfall

Simply put, Bellinger greatly struggled in the three years following his MVP season. While he did win a World Series title with the Dodgers in 2020, it was a disappointing season offensively for the reigning MVP considering the expectations set for him. Unfortunately for Bellinger, the situation did not improve from there.

Following his World Series victory, Bellinger underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder in November 2020. While he was able to play through the injury in the World Series, and the injury was not thought to be overly severe, it’s possible the injury impacted his ability to rebound back to his MVP form.

Yet Bellinger finished the 2021 season as one of the worst hitters in the sport, statistically speaking. Ending the year with negative fWAR and an abysmal wRC+ of 47, he appeared to be a shell of his MVP self. He bounced back to the slightest degree in 2022, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Dodgers to reconsider his future with the team.