Top 10 Players Who Should’ve Been Moved at the Trade Deadline

Ward was a first-round pick by the Angels in 2015, but was something of a late-bloomer, breaking out in his age-28 campaign in 2022. Because of that, Ward can’t become a free agent until after the 2026 season. His controllability is the most valuable quality that Ward — who has 16 home runs and a .712 OPS — has. And the Angels chose not to capitalize on it.

The Halos don’t have a path to contending during Ward’s two remaining years of control, but they do still have an outfielder best suited to go to a situation where he plays primarily against lefties. That might help them to win 67 games instead of 66 this season.

9. Jameson Taillon: RHP, Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger has a complicated contract, and Justin Steele can’t become a free agent until after the 2027 season, so it’s understandable why certain key pieces on the Cubs weren’t moved by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

But a year ago, Taillon’s four-year, $68 million deal looked like a disaster after he posted a 6.15 ERA across his first 15 starts as a Cub in 2023. To his credit, Taillon got back on track after the All-Star Break, with a 3.70 ERA over 82 2/3 innings pitched. That’s carried over to to 2024, where Taillon is 7-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 3.97 FIP over 104 2/3 innings pitched.

Naturally, there was some trade interest in Taillon. Granted, he’s pitching well for the Cubs right now. But in the not-so-distant-past, he’s shown you how far south things can go when he’s struggling. He’s also a pitcher with a relatively lengthy injury history, so it seems like if you had the chance to offload the two years and $36 million remaining on his deal after this year, it might have been wise to strike while the iron was hot.

8. Luis Rengifo: INF, Los Angeles Angels

Rengifo did go on the injured list with right wrist inflammation on July 5, but was activated on July 23. He’s in the midst of a career-year, as he’s hitting .302 with 24 stolen bases and a .769 OPS for the Angels.