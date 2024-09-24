Top 10 Most Valuable Players in Baseball This Season

With one week left in the 2024 regular season, the MVP discussion has been all but wrapped up. Francisco Lindor made a late push in the NL, but a back injury has held back his case, and then Shohei Ohtani put the race away with one of the greatest games ever played.

Ohtani has already created the 50/50 club, and is trending towards getting to at least 55/55, sitting at 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases with six games left to play. For all we know, he might just get to 60 stolen bases at this stage.

Meanwhile, in the American League, Aaron Judge has eclipsed 55 home runs and 138 runs batted in, leading MLB in both categories, while the Yankees close in on the top record in the American League.

Bobby Witt Jr. has an outside shot at the award, but a seven-game losing streak by the Royals has put Kansas City at risk of missing the playoffs, and certainly dampens Witt’s case.