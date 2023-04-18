Top 10 MLB Free Agents for 2023–24 Offseason

Rhys Hoskins isn’t a player without his flaws, but the slugging first baseman has proven to be capable of hitting 27-32 home runs per season and consistently drawing walks. Hoskins isn’t an irreplaceable player, but most teams don’t currently employ a first base/DH option better than the 30-year-old.

Among those teams are his current employer, the Philadelphia Phillies. While the defending National League Champions have one of the deeper lineups in baseball, their depth is being tested early after Hoskins tore his left ACL late in Spring Training. Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper and first baseman/DH Darick Hall are also currently out with injuries.

Dave Dombrowski and company are getting an interesting look into what life after Hoskins — who can become a free agent after the season — could be like.

For Hoskins, a Scott Boras client, likely missing all of the 2023 season is a crushing blow. While Hoskins isn’t as accomplished as José Abreu, he’s six years younger. Had Hoskins had another 30 home run, 90 RBI season, he very well could have landed a deal similar to the three-year/$58.5 million deal that Abreu received from the Houston Astros this past winter. Maybe a fourth season — whether guaranteed or in the form of a club option with a buyout — would have even been a possibility. Now, there’s a real chance that Hoskins will have to settle for a qualifying offer, assuming one is extended to him, and hope he’s productive coming off of ACL surgery in 2024.