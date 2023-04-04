At Least the Phillies Have Trea Turner

Small sample sizes are a dangerous thing. By the end of the week, the Phillies could completely turn things around. Yet all the same, it’s impossible not to feel discouraged. This isn’t the start to the season fans were hoping for.

Hopes were high this spring. The Phillies went 65-46 over the final four months of the 2022 season. They were a powerful force in the playoffs. Fans were looking to see that team take the field again, augmented with a brand new superstar at shortstop. Unfortunately, the NL Champion Phillies have yet to show up. But on the bright side, at least that superstar shortstop has been every bit as good as promised.

Trea Turner triple‼️



Kyle Schwarber drives him in for a Phillies run 👏



📺: PHI vs TEX on FOX pic.twitter.com/nZhIINhNr0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 1, 2023

Through four games, Trea Turner is slashing .389/.421/.667. He has seven hits, including a double and two triples. He’s reached base safely multiple times in every game. His elite speed and superb contact skills are already on full display.

If it weren’t for Turner, this pathetic 0-4 start would be even harder to bear. The 29-year-old shortstop is single-handedly preventing the Philadelphia faithful from ripping their hair out and screaming into a pillow.

Okay fine, perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration. After all, Turner isn’t the only Phillies player succeeding thus far. Alec Bohm is off to a terrific start, and J.T. Realmuto has been solid as ever. Nick Castellanos already has three doubles, which bodes well for his for chances to have a bounceback season.

However, Turner might just be the most important player on the roster – especially while Harper is out. Trea Turner is an MVP-level talent, and if the Phillies are going to compete without Harper and Hoskins, they need Turner at his best. It’s great to see Bohm, Realmuto, and Castellanos thriving at the plate, but no single player’s success is more critical than Turner’s.