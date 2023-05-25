What Have the Rockies Found in Elias Díaz?

Who’s been the Colorado Rockies’ most valuable player so far in 2023?

It’s not Kris Bryant or Ryan McMahon or Kyle Freeland. No, the Rockies’ MVP is catcher Elias Díaz, whose 1.4 fWAR leads the team. In fact, when considering all catchers, he’s tied with Adley Rutschman in third place. Because Díaz did not have a remarkable 2022, this is a welcome revival for the Rockies.

How Did Elias Díaz End Up in Colorado?

In the spring of 2020, the Rockies signed then-29-year-old Díaz to an MiLB contract after he’d had a grim 2019 with the Pirates. At the time, the Rockies were trying to give their catching corps some offensive power, given that Tony Wolters did not hit the ball well. When he was allowed to play, Díaz proved himself a much better hitter even though he finished the season with -0.1 fWAR. That changed in 2021 when he became the team’s primary catcher (1.6 fWAR); Díaz was less good in 2022 (-1.4 fWAR) though he began to show signs of improvement at the end of the season; finally, in 2023, he is producing at career-best levels.

In 2022, Díaz signed a three-year, $14.5 million contract, so he will be with the Rockies through the 2024 season.