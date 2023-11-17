Top 10 Free Agent Infielders in the 2023-2024 Class

After previously taking a look at the top 10 free agent outfielders, let’s shift our focus to the infield. Gone are the Correas, Turners and Swansons; but we’re going to pick apart the group and see where the value lies in this year’s free agent class of infielders.

10. Amed Rosario, 2B/SS, 27

Rosario fell off a bit during the 2023 season. He didn’t strike out much, didn’t walk and was in the 95th percentile in Sprint Speed. At the plate, he had an OPS+ of 89 in 142 games split between the Guardians and Dodgers.

While there was a few red flags for Rosario, he still projects to be a sought-after piece this offseason. Rosario graded out well (3 DRS) in his first stint playing second base in the big leagues after being acquired by the Dodgers at the deadline.

Playing second long-term is probably the best course of action for Rosario’s career, but considering the lack of viable shortstops in this market, his days playing the position might not be done entirely.

Regardless, Rosario hits for a high average, has plenty of speed and brings some pop. About to turn 28 years old, Rosario might have some upside, but his floor is still around a replacement level big league middle infielder, for which teams could do a lot worse.

9. Carlos Santana, 1B, 37

Another player that was traded at the 2023 deadline, Santana is now a free agent for the third time. The switch-hitter once again showed off an exceptional eye at the plate and was one of the better defensive first basemen in the league. His 23 home runs and 87 RBI were both the most he’s had in a single season since all the way back in 2019.