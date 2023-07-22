Atlanta Braves Trade Deadline Guide

So far this season, the Atlanta Braves have simply been a winning machine. They are the first team in the National League to reach 60 wins and have spent large portions of the season with a double-digit lead in their division (the Phillies have cut it to 9.5 a the time of writing).

The Braves are right with the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays for having the best offense in Major League Baseball, but are far and away the best team in the National League. Their 178 home runs as a team are pacing the sport and pacing their league by nearly 50.

When it comes to team ERA, the Braves sit in the top five in baseball as well, currently sporting a 3.78 mark. With a potent lineup, a strong rotation and a deep bullpen, the Braves could sit on their hands at the trade deadline and still win the National League outright.

With that said, any team with World Series aspirations is going to take every opportunity to make moves to round out their championship roster, so expect the Braves to be buyers at this year’s deadline. The only question, is what are they buying?