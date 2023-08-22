Francisco Lindor is the Best Investment Steve Cohen Has Made

Best Shortstop in MLB (not named Corey Seager)

Now there is one giant caveat to the conversation about Francisco Lindor being the best shortstop in baseball. If provided health, that title would belong to Corey Seager.

Seager has been nearly as valuable as Francisco Lindor this year with his 4.9 fWAR, while playing over 40 less games. Considering the numbers he is putting up, Seager might be the best overall player in baseball if he can stay healthy, much-less the best shortstop.

Through 82 games played, Seager is hitting .341/.409/.652, with a 186 wRC+. He has hit the same amount of home runs as Lindor with 23, and has only driven in four less runs (74 RBI). Still, playing games matters and durability has been the key separator between Lindor and Seager in their careers.

Seager and Lindor each made their MLB debut back in 2015, albeit with Lindor making his a bit sooner in that season. Across their nine years in the big leagues, Lindor has led all shortstops in both fWAR (47.1) and home runs (206). Seager trails behind in both categories, posting a career fWAR of 31.2 and 160 home runs.

Had Seager played in as many games as Lindor, he likely would top him in each category. Instead, Lindor has played over 300 more games than Seager across their careers and has been able to post the better numbers because of it up to this point.

Seager is still 25 hits away from his 1,000 career knock. Lindor accomplished that feat at the end of the 2021 season. Seager could go on to have the better career, and has every right to be called the best shortstop in the game based on his otherworldly performance this season.