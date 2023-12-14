What Does an Extension for Zack Wheeler Look Like?

Moreover, if you add in Wheeler’s postseason performance, his numbers only look better. In 11 playoff appearances, he has pitched 63.1 innings with a 2.42 ERA, bringing his overall ERA in that time down to an even 3.00. Suffice it to say, Philadelphia wouldn’t have made two consecutive NLCS appearances without him.

In short, Zack Wheeler could stay in the clubhouse baking cookies for all of next season and he’d still have been worth every penny of his $118 million deal. He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, yet he’s making a No. 2/3 starter’s salary.

Pitcher GS IP K/BB HR/9 GB% ERA FIP xFIP WAR Zack Wheeler 101 629.1 5.00 0.74 47.0% 3.06 2.90 3.21 19.3 Corbin Burnes 102 622.1 4.37 0.78 46.4% 2.86 2.84 3.01 17.9 Kevin Gausman 105 611.1 5.02 0.91 41.3% 3.15 2.82 3.09 17.3 Aaron Nola 108 650.2 5.56 1.19 43.0% 4.00 3.30 3.20 16.6 Gerrit Cole 108 664 5.23 1.23 41.1% 3.08 3.27 3.14 15.1 Max Scherzer 92 544.2 5.27 1.22 32.7% 2.94 3.32 3.49 13.8 Sandy Alcantara 100 661 3.67 0.86 52.7% 3.13 3.46 3.59 13.8 Logan Webb 102 611 4.01 0.65 59.1% 3.28 3.10 3.17 13.8 Luis Castillo 103 605 3.34 0.97 48.7% 3.44 3.47 3.49 13.4 Shane Bieber 80 502 4.52 0.90 47.2% 2.98 3.03 3.07 12.5 Top ten pitchers by FanGraphs WAR, 2020-’23

Early in the offseason, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned a couple of tasks on his to-do list. Re-signing Aaron Nola, a free agent, was one of them. Discussing an extension with Zack Wheeler, set to reach free agency following the 2024 season, was another.

After coming to terms with Nola, Dombrowski doubled down on his interest in Wheeler, telling reporters, “We know we’d like to keep him in the organization for a lengthy period.” However, he also qualified the statement, adding, “But it’s not always easy. So it’s something that I’m sure we’ll pursue at some point. But I’m not sure, at this point, how important it is for them at this time.”

Presumably, “them” refers to Wheeler and his agent, who might be hesitant to sign an extension. It’s hard to blame them if that is indeed the case. With another successful season in 2024, Wheeler could be in for a windfall in free agency.

Still, one has to presume that if the money is right, the Phillies could change Wheeler’s mind. An extension would give the veteran some added security in case he struggles next season, and he wouldn’t have to deal with the ever-increasing pressure of his walk year every time he took the mound.