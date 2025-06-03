The Padres Need to Give Luis Campusano Another Chance

A look further down the lineup to the catching position will paint a better picture of why the Padres are buried in some of the top categories for measuring offensive success or failure. Sure, oft-used secondary pieces like Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge also need to step up but to this point, the catcher’s spot in the starting lineup has been a virtual black hole for San Diego.

Fortunately, the club may already have the solution to their little problem already on the 26-man roster. Let’s break down what the Padres are working with behind the plate and why Luis Campusano, a forgotten asset on this team at this point, may be the answer.

Breaking Down the Padres’ Dreadful Catching Situation

Entering the new year, Padres fans were more than a little bit squeamish when their team addressed a Jurickson Profar-less hole in left field by bringing in Jason Heyward and Connor Joe. To be clear, they were absolutely justified in feeling this way, as Heyward is injured and has a 38 wRC+ and Joe is no longer in the organization, but not enough people talked about their dire backstop situation.

Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado, two well-respected veterans who are nearing the end of their careers, were brought in to shore up the position. Instead, things haven’t gone very well.

Diaz, 34, has made it into 47 games for the Padres so far and is hitting just .218 with a .604 OPS and 75 wRC+. In his defense, he hasn’t been much of a hitter since a random offensive breakout back in 2018, but he’s only been worth 0.1 fWAR so far and has a DRS of -3 behind the plate too.

Maldonado, 38, is a former Gold Glover but has one of the worst bats in MLB history. He’s good for 10-15 home runs a year if he’s playing consistently, but he also strikes out constantly and hasn’t hit over .200 since 2020. Through 31 games, the 15-year veteran is hitting .173 with a .472 OPS and 32 wRC+ that’s led him to an fWAR of -0.5.