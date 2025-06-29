Orioles Notebook: Mansolino’s Steady Hand, Rogers, Injury Update
With boots on the ground, Just Baseball's got you covered on the latest Orioles happenings, including multiple updates from manager Tony Mansolino.
BALTIMORE — A week after blowing an 8-0 lead in Tampa, the Baltimore Orioles returned the favor to the contending Rays on Friday night. Down 6-0 in the second inning, the O’s rallied back for a resounding 22-8 victory that saw four players get three or more hits.
Then, on Saturday, the Rays handed out a beatdown of their own on the Orioles, winning 11-3.
For an interim manager like Tony Mansolino, it can be a tall task to lead a group of young players through emotional contests like those. But Mansolino has learned, it’s best to leave those emotions aside at the helm of a major league team.
“For me, I take a lot of pride in being steady,” Mansolino said. “I think if we [coaches] are steady, our players are steady.”
Mansolino was promoted to interim manager role, following the firing of Brandon Hyde on May 17.
Since receiving the interim manager title, Mansolino’s Orioles have been a winning team. They are 20-19 (.513) following Saturday’s loss. This is a noticeable improvement over the 15-28 (.357) record they had under Hyde.
The Orioles know that they were expected to be one of baseball’s best this season and have underperformed. For Mansolino and his staff, they are setting incremental goals for their team to get back into the thick of the American League Wild Card hunt.
“The whole year, it’s been – we’ve got to get to five games under .500, we’ve got to get to .500,” Mansolino explained. “We’re one week away from kind of hitting the next step in our progression.”
Now, obviously, the Orioles would be one week away from advancing to the next step in their progression if they rattle off wins. Playing .500 ball from here on out won’t help them make the playoffs.
“We’ve had urgency this whole time. We’ve been accountable the whole time,” says Mansolino. “We’re trying to re-think ways to do better constantly.”
Something that helps keep Mansolino grounded as a manager is to reflect on his playing days. He was quick to mention that he wasn’t a successful professional baseball player and uses those memories to help him empathize with players through their struggles.
Baseball is a game of failure, and Mansolino is familiar with that. His goal is to make sure his players stay grounded through it all.
“I have a massive respect for how difficult it is to play,” Mansolino recalls. “When I see players struggle, as long as they’re doing everything right before the game, their process is good, I don’t care if they fail at night. They did everything they could.”
Managing a Big Win and then a Blowout Loss
In his pre-game press conference, Mansolino was asked about his thoughts on position players pitching as frequently as they have been in the league this season. The Rays turned to infielder Jose Caballero to pitch in the eighth inning of Friday’s win.
He chalked up the increased use of position players pitching to the change in the general culture around pitching.
“If you [starting pitchers] came out in the fifth inning, that was a bad day [years ago].” Mansolino opined. “Now when pitchers come out in the fifth inning, in some ways, we might celebrate it.”
“That’s a really smart organization over there, [manager Kevin] Cash and the Rays,” said Mansolino. “Once they went to eight to throw Caballero away, they’re doing it for competitive reasons, which is why we do it too.”
Little did Mansolino know, he would get his chance to use a position player on the bump as well in a ten-run deficit on Saturday. When starter Zach Eflin had to leave the game after one inning due to injury, Mansolino went into “survival mode.”
“You feel for the players in those situations,” Mansolino added. “Scotty [Blewett] goes out there and throws the ball good, but you have to push him and extend him.”
Blewett threw 2.2 innings with four earned runs as an unplanned bulk reliever. Infielder Luis Vazquez was brought on to pitch to finish the game and threw two shutout innings.
“We’re very thankful for what he did and how he handled it,” said Mansolino, of Vazquez’s pitching efforts. “By throwing Vazquez the last two innings, it gives us a chance for tomorrow.”
The rubber match between these two division rivals will take place on Sunday. Projected starters Taj Bradley and Dean Kremer hope to have a pitcher’s duel to close a series that has seen 43 combined runs score in two games.
Trevor Rogers is Finding his Stride
He may have only thrown 16.2 innings in the majors this season, but left-handed starter Trevor Rogers has had some of the Orioles’ best pitching performances of the season.
Acquired as part of a trade deadline deal with the Miami Marlins last July, the Orioles sent outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby to South Beach. Both players were drafted and developed by the Orioles and made their debuts in Baltimore. Now, they are regulars for the Marlins.
Many began to question the rationale of trading two young major leaguers for a starter that hasn’t pitched well for a whole season in the majors since 2021. However, with outings like the one we saw against Texas on Monday (8 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K), it’s looking like the 27-year-old is figuring things out.
“He’s got a lot of confidence right now,” Mansolino noticed. “Even the first time we saw him in Boston, I didn’t think he had that kind of confidence. As a coach, you love to see the guys walk around and kind of stick their chest out and feel good about themselves. I think that’s kind of where Trev [Rogers] is at right now.”
Rogers has allowed just three earned runs in those three major league starts, striking out 13 and walking just three. His average fastball velocity has jumped back up to 93.7 mph, as opposed to the 91.7 mph that it was at last season. Is that the main reason that Rogers has suddenly become a quality pitcher?
“I think it has to be,” said Mansolino. “A good fastball makes a change-up. He’s always had a change-up, but it kind of makes the change-up play up too. He’s in the zone right now.”
Rogers’ 3.74 xFIP indicates that some regression is likely, but this looks to be a better version of the southpaw than what we saw in years prior. If he can continue to limit walks at a 4.7% clip, hopefully opposing batters will keep rolling over his change-up.
News & Notes
Infielder Jordan Westburg left Friday’s game after jamming his left index finger while diving into second base on a double. It is the second hand-related injury for Westburg in the past week, the previous causing him to miss three games.
“Very day-to-day, not nearly as bad as last time,” according to Mansolino. The O’s skipper is confident that this will not result in an injured list stint for Westburg.
It’s been an injury-riddled season for Westburg, who has missed time due to back, hamstring, and hand injuries dating back to spring training.
Eflin, who was the Orioles’ starter on Saturday, was removed from the game due to lower back tightness after surrendering four runs in just one inning of work.
“He wanted to keep going, so it was our decision to pull him out.” Mansolino said. When asked if Eflin had any pre-existing back issues, he added, “I think there’s a little bit of a history from earlier in his career [with lower back pain].”
Mansolino said that at this time, it was too early to make any determinations about whether Eflin would miss a start or go on the injured list.