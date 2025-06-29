Orioles Notebook: Mansolino’s Steady Hand, Rogers, Injury Update

BALTIMORE — A week after blowing an 8-0 lead in Tampa, the Baltimore Orioles returned the favor to the contending Rays on Friday night. Down 6-0 in the second inning, the O’s rallied back for a resounding 22-8 victory that saw four players get three or more hits.

Then, on Saturday, the Rays handed out a beatdown of their own on the Orioles, winning 11-3.

For an interim manager like Tony Mansolino, it can be a tall task to lead a group of young players through emotional contests like those. But Mansolino has learned, it’s best to leave those emotions aside at the helm of a major league team.

“For me, I take a lot of pride in being steady,” Mansolino said. “I think if we [coaches] are steady, our players are steady.”