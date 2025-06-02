Power Ranking Shortstops Under 25

For a player who did not hit for a particularly high average, Volpe’s power production, or lack there of, last season started to sound alarms for some Yankee fans. Well, a 66-point jump in his ISO and three mph increase in his exit velocities are a great sign.

Volpe’s hitting the ball in the air more and is showing better power to the opposite field as well. Plus defender with plus speed, if Volpe’s improvements stick the Yankees will feel much more confident in him going forward.

8. Geraldo Perdomo (25) – Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Stats: .283/.382/.434, 6 HR, 11 SB, 2.6 fWAR (58 games)

Let me first start by saying I think Perdomo is underrated. I know, that feels empty coming from a guy that put him eight on the list, but that speaks volumes to the names above instead of taking away from what Perdomo has done.

We are seeing the best version of Perdomo now in his fourth season. He’s already tied him career high in home runs while also racking up 11 bags. He rarely strikeouts out, but also doesn’t have the power upside as others on the list. That’s not a problem, but he’s not as elite as a contact hitter as Wilson.

His plus defense does help his value and if you want to swap him and Wilson, be my guess. I am hesitate to buy into Perdomo’s offensive jump he are seeing so far this year.