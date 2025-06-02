Power Ranking Shortstops Under 25
Shortstop is one of the most loaded positions in baseball. Let's power-rank the top ones under the age of 25.
We are living in an amazing era of young shortstops making this list a difficult one to construct. Some of the best young talent in the entire game are on this list and the depth at the position continues to get better and better.
With only two to three seasons under their belt a lot can change from here until the end of their careers. Young and developing players will have ups and downs while continuing to develop while some will plateau.
Of course, this is not fantasy baseball. All facets of the game will be considered from defense, power, speed, and so on. Because it was already difficult enough to rank these players, prospects were not in consideration for the list.
Let’s dive in.
Stats updated prior to games on Monday, June 2
10. Ezequiel Tovar (23) – Colorado Rockies
2025 Stats: .258/.303/.411, 3 HR, 2 SB, 0.3 fWAR (31 games)
Tovar has been a difficult player to judge. He doesn’t draw walks, strikes out a lot, doesn’t have high end speed, but is an elite defender. Playing at Coors could help him with some raw numbers, but I wonder what his ceiling is offensively.
Because of his glove, I think Tovar will be the type to always bring a positive WAR. The power also bumps his value, but I am not fully sold on his 26-home run season from 2024. I could see a scenario where Tovar is a good shortstop year in an year out but his bat doesn’t quite push him to All-Star level.
9. Anthony Volpe (24) – New York Yankees
2025 Stats: .239/.321/.426, 6 HR, 7 SB, 1.4 fWAR (57 games)
Yankees fans are starting to see signs of the Anthony Volpe they were promised. After his first two seasons were underwhelming at the plate, Volpe has broke out to the tune of a 111 wRC+ with better power while making drastic improvements with his swing decisions.
For a player who did not hit for a particularly high average, Volpe’s power production, or lack there of, last season started to sound alarms for some Yankee fans. Well, a 66-point jump in his ISO and three mph increase in his exit velocities are a great sign.
Volpe’s hitting the ball in the air more and is showing better power to the opposite field as well. Plus defender with plus speed, if Volpe’s improvements stick the Yankees will feel much more confident in him going forward.
8. Geraldo Perdomo (25) – Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Stats: .283/.382/.434, 6 HR, 11 SB, 2.6 fWAR (58 games)
Let me first start by saying I think Perdomo is underrated. I know, that feels empty coming from a guy that put him eight on the list, but that speaks volumes to the names above instead of taking away from what Perdomo has done.
We are seeing the best version of Perdomo now in his fourth season. He’s already tied him career high in home runs while also racking up 11 bags. He rarely strikeouts out, but also doesn’t have the power upside as others on the list. That’s not a problem, but he’s not as elite as a contact hitter as Wilson.
His plus defense does help his value and if you want to swap him and Wilson, be my guess. I am hesitate to buy into Perdomo’s offensive jump he are seeing so far this year.
7. Masyn Winn (23) – St. Louis Cardinals
2025 Stats: .276/.350/.431, 6 HR, 2 SB, 1.9 fWAR (48 games)
Winn is going to be one of those players that just racks up fWAR without putting up super flashy stats. He’s not going to have 30/30 seasons like a few of the names above, but an above average bat with high end defense is a tough to find and the Cardinals found it.
Winn’s increased walk rate, average exit velocity, and power are all great indicators in his improved offense sticking. While his home run output might have a somewhat limited ceiling, I think he’ll collect enough extra base hits to bump his offensive production.
Even during seasons where his bat is closer to average, Winn’s glove will still make an impact. There are few players I’d rather have fielding the position in all of baseball.
6. Jacob Wilson (23) – Athletics
2025 Stats: .357/.396/.504, 7 HR, 4 SB, 2.8 fWAR (57 games)
Wilson’s start to 2025 has propelled him up this list. How can I ignore a 158 wRC+ and 5.8% strikeout rate while already showing more power than we all expected? We’ll see how real the power becomes, but there’s a floor that I can buy into with Wilson.
Wilson’s 93.5% zone contact rate is more than 11% better than league average. His 9.3% whiff rate is more than half of the league average and I don’t see it as a fluke. Wilson is truly an elite bat to ball player which should give him a high floor, especially if he can reach 15 or more home runs.
I don’t think Wilson’s defense is going to pull his value down. While he might not win Gold Gloves, he should be good enough to keep him from moving off the position. Although there’s a lot of value, and pressure, on him hitting for average I think he’s a special enough hitter to keep himself from slumping.
5. CJ Abrams (24) – Washington Nationals
2025 Stats: .273/.346/.486, 8 HR, 10 SB, 1.6 fWAR (46 games)
Although it feels like we have been hearing about CJ Abrams for a decade now, he is still just 24 years old. Abrams was particularly difficult to rank because he’s improved each season offensively, but has been a complete liability in the field.
Abrams has a chance to rise up the list or come off it if he cannot improve enough to stick at short. What I do like his his offensive trends. Abrams average exit velocity had increased each season since entering the league while also cutting down his groundball rate and lifting the ball more.
An improvement defensively will help him climb the list as long as the improvements he’s made offensively, year in and year out, do not falter. Either way, he’s a clear building block and foundation piece going forward in Washington.
4. Zach Neto (24) – Los Angeles Angels
2025 Stats: .270/.312/.503, 9 HR, 8 SB, 1.3 fWAR (40 games)
Here’s where the list can really start to vary from what you might have constructed. Neto’s quick minor league career zapped his potential prospect hype that we see with most players and has, in some ways, made him underrated. Playing for the Angels doesn’t do him any favors, either.
Neto put up 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases last season and is on pace to surpass those numbers now in his second full year. He’s made a huge jump in average exit velocity from 88.5 mph to 92.5 mph while doubling his barrel rate. We’ll see if those numbers are sustainable, but I like his pull heavy approach to tap into his power.
Another player who strikeout more than you would like and does have defensive questions, but I think the bat makes up for those. Going from Campbell University to the majors with just over 100 games at the minor league level speaks volumes to Neto’s ability. I expect the improvements to keep rolling in.
3. Elly De La Cruz (23) – Cincinnati Reds
2025 Stats: .258/.331/.455, 12 HR, 17 SB, 1.5 fWAR (60 games)
Elly’s blend of tools is truly special. The raw power and speed with a cannon arm give him an upside that I do not think we have seen yet. Last season, Elly’s first full season, he put up 25 home runs and 67 steals good for a 6.4 fWAR. I still think there’s more game power in his bat, too.
I could see if someone wanted to move Elly down on this list. He makes some goofy errors and short and an eventual move to third could happen. However, bet against this tools at your own risk. Even with his high whiff rates, Elly’s impact is still felt on the basepaths.
This is more about projection combined with what we saw in Elly’s first full season. Keep in mind he’s truly been an everyday player since entering the league and that carries value as well.
2. Gunnar Henderson (23) – Baltimore Orioles
2025 Stats: .259/.318/.434, 7 HR, 6 SB, 1.3 fWAR (51 games)
I know the start to 2025 has not been as electric as expected, but this isn’t a list focused solely on the 2024 season. At 24 years old, Henderson already has a Rookie of the Year award, Silver Slugger, and two top ten MVP finishes, and for good reason.
Like multiple others on this list, Henderson has easy 30-home run power and very well could ranking number one in home runs amongst this group when it’s all said and done. He’s going to steal enough bases to always be a threat but the swing and miss has increased which brings a small level of concern.
Bottom line, Henderson is going to be a well above average offensive player each year. How his speed and defense change could move him around this list, which is fine. If you were to draft players to start a franchise with he’d be one of the early selections.
1. Bobby Witt Jr (24) – Kansas City Royals
2025 stats: .283/.341/.481, 6 HR, 20 SB, 2.8 fWAR (60 games)
When I think of the perfect prototype of baseball player I think of Bobby Witt Jr. A blend of legitimate power and elite speed raised his game to new heights in 2024. Witt, coming off a 30 HR and 49 SB sophomore season, posted a 168 wRC+ and 10.4 fWAR leading to a second place finish in MVP voting while collecting a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award.
Although this season has been a step down in terms of power, Witt is still producing. He currently ranks in the 100th percentile in sprint speed and 99th OAA while posting an .822 OPS. He singlehandedly carried the Royals offense for most of last season and has already shown his floor is still a 20/20 bat who’s well above average across the board. His ceiling is unlimited.
Perhaps my favorite part of Witt’s game is his lack of weaknesses. Last season he hit .315 of above on breaking balls, offspeed pitches, and fastballs. No matter the pitchers strength Witt had a way to attack making life hell for whoever was on the mound. I feel like Witt is about as slump proof as it gets and will almost guarantee you a 5.0 fWAR season, or above, going forward.