Should the Toronto Blue Jays Bring Joey Votto Home in Free Agency?

For the first time in his career, veteran first baseman Joey Votto is a free agent this offseason after the Cincinnati Reds decided to not pick up his $20 million option. The former Reds infielder spent over 17 seasons in the big leagues and has been a fan favorite in “The Queen City” during that time, finding himself on numerous franchise leaderboards after 2,056 games.

While a return to the Reds is not out of the question heading into next season, the Etobicoke, Ontario product is already linked to the Blue Jays this winter.

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith during the general manager meetings earlier this month, Ross Atkins spoke about the Canadian baseball legend, “Incredible player, remarkable career… They’re just massive impact in the community if he were to be a Toronto Blue Jay. So definitely something that we would have to consider if that was something he wanted to pursue. Incredible reputation, really dynamic personality, really bright (person) that I know our team would embrace.”

The potential fit for Joey Votto on the Toronto Blue Jays

Any time a Canadian finds themselves a free agent, a link can usually be found by Blue Jays fans and the team for a potential fit, even if one doesn’t seem possible or in the best interest of club and player at the time. For Votto, this connection does have some validity in what the Jays need (offense, offense, and more offense) but is a bit of a risk considering his past couple of seasons have seen a dip in production compared to the norm.