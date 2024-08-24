Joey Votto: One of the Best Canadian Players Calls It a Career

It was with the Rangers and during his time at the Pro Teach Baseball facility that Votto began to set himself apart from the rest. The slugger practically lived in that facility as a high schooler. This past offseason, anybody looking to find the free agent just had to walk up to the docks to find him working out there regularly while he awaited his next opportunity.

Times were different last winter compared to his high school days. His days behind the plate were well behind him – that’s right, Votto was drafted as a catcher – and his figure was much more imposing than when he was 17 years old.

Just about the only thing that remained the same between the two time periods was that Votto was unsure where he would be playing next season, an uncommon feeling for someone who called Cincinnati home for almost two decades.

Today may have been Joey Votto’s final game in Cincinnati 🥺



If it is, he left the fans with this message pic.twitter.com/ICKCbfCK14 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 24, 2023

It was an odd time for the 17-year veteran, as his career with the Reds was in the rearview mirror after the team decided to decline his option for the 2024 season.

Cincinnati was becoming a younger team and was looking to get some of its newer players increased reps at the big league level. Factor in that Votto had struggled with injuries over the past three seasons, and it made sense when the two sides went their separate ways.

Votto’s career stats were phenomenal: a .294/.409/.511 slash line with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs, along with a .920 OPS and a 144 OPS+ through 2,056 career games.