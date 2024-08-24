Joey Votto: One of the Best Canadian Players Calls It a Career
Joey Votto announces his retirement, going down as one of the greatest Canadian players in MLB history.
Two Canadians are in the Baseball Hall of Fame: RHP Ferguson Jenkins and 1B/RF Larry Walker. With the news of Joey Votto‘s recent retirement, the chance for another Canuck to enter the Hall in five years is at an all-time high.
The former Reds slugger called it a career in a video from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons’ parking lot. In typical Votto fashion, the Instagram post had a little bit of everything: a tribute to his family; a shoutout to former players, coaches, and his high school team; and some recognition for MLB fans for heckling him through all the years.
It was exactly what one would expect from the 40-year-old, who had been giving it one last hurrah to reach the big league stage one more time in his career.
Hailing from Etobicoke, Ontario, the lefty slugger’s journey began with the Etobicoke Rangers, a program that boasts other alumni such as Greg and Mike O’Halloran, Shawn Hill, and George Kottaras.
It was with the Rangers and during his time at the Pro Teach Baseball facility that Votto began to set himself apart from the rest. The slugger practically lived in that facility as a high schooler. This past offseason, anybody looking to find the free agent just had to walk up to the docks to find him working out there regularly while he awaited his next opportunity.
Times were different last winter compared to his high school days. His days behind the plate were well behind him – that’s right, Votto was drafted as a catcher – and his figure was much more imposing than when he was 17 years old.
Just about the only thing that remained the same between the two time periods was that Votto was unsure where he would be playing next season, an uncommon feeling for someone who called Cincinnati home for almost two decades.
It was an odd time for the 17-year veteran, as his career with the Reds was in the rearview mirror after the team decided to decline his option for the 2024 season.
Cincinnati was becoming a younger team and was looking to get some of its newer players increased reps at the big league level. Factor in that Votto had struggled with injuries over the past three seasons, and it made sense when the two sides went their separate ways.
Votto’s career stats were phenomenal: a .294/.409/.511 slash line with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs, along with a .920 OPS and a 144 OPS+ through 2,056 career games.
He won the NL MVP in 2010, besting division rival Albert Pujols for the honor, and amassed six All-Star appearances, one Hank Aaron Award, and one Gold Glove Award for his work at first base.
Votto also almost won the Rookie of the Year award in 2008 but was edged out by catcher Geovany Soto (Votto earned 76 vote points compared to Soto’s 158).
Looking to continue his big league career, Votto eventually signed on the dotted line with the Toronto Blue Jays on a minor league deal midway into March. It was a bit late into spring training, but ultimately, it was a deal that would allow him to continue playing.
The Jays were looking for some pop from the left side of the batter’s box, and Votto fit the profile – not to forget that he is also a Canadian, a bonus for Jays fans. Yet, he was in competition with Daniel Vogelbach and behind schedule when it came to game readiness.
His arrival in Toronto was not without some drama behind the scenes; a clip of Votto from 2018 started to resurface, in which the Canuck was critical of Canadian baseball and discussed how he spent most of his time south of the border honing his craft.
The comments were a bit out of the blue – he mentioned how he didn’t care about fellow countryman James Paxton throwing a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays, or the country of Canada – and all captured via podcast.
Votto apologized for his remarks at the time, and when he signed with the Blue Jays and the comments inevitably resurfaced, the Etobicoke product took to social media to hammer down his apologetic remarks.
In true Votto fashion, it was a handwritten note on X. The note was a nice touch to put the issue fully to rest, and most Canadian fans were fully supportive of the newest Jays player as he began his quest back to the major leagues.
Votto Re-Begins His Journey to the Big Leagues
Fast toward to his first spring training game against the Phillies, and Votto’s first at-bat in a Blue Jays uniform was as poetic as could be: he hit a home run to dead center field on the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler. Blue Jays fans were excited, Votto was excited, and then it all came crashing down.
Votto didn’t return to the field following his at-bat. It was announced that the veteran had suffered an ankle injury, the result of stepping on a bat in the dugout.
That injury had Votto on the shelf for some time and lingered with him for most of the 2024 campaign, which he spent down in the minor leagues. He didn’t opt out of his deal or ask to be released. Once again, it was the Votto way: He had to earn his way back to the big leagues.
Unfortunately for Votto, it just didn’t happen. The veteran bat struggled to find any rhythm with the Buffalo Bisons, and this led to Votto calling it a career while the Reds were north of the border to play the Blue Jays.
Many a Jays fan wanted to see Votto don the blue jersey just once before he called it a career, but it wasn’t meant to be – and rest assured that Votto wouldn’t have taken kindly to a handout. He would have wanted to earn it, just like he did at the Pro Teach facility all those years ago.
Votto finishes his career with many accolades, both in Cincinnati and amongst his fellow Canadians.
The Reds are a historic franchise, dating back to before your great-grandfather was likely even born. Still, you can find Votto’s name plastered atop the leaderboards. Most notably, he is fourth in bWAR with 64.5, ahead of names like Frank Robinson, Joe Morgan, and other Reds greats.
Joey Votto: One of the Best Canadians to Ever Play the Game
Votto’s big league accomplishments are even more impressive on a national level, as Votto either holds the top spot or sits in second in many offensive categories among Canadian-born baseball players.
He ranks first in games played, OBP, and plate appearances (8,746), while sitting second in just about every other major category: SLG, OPS, hits (2,135), doubles (459), home run (356), and RBIs (1,144).
If the slugger had cracked the Blue Jays roster early in the season and stayed healthy, he likely would have passed Walker in hits (26 needed to pass) and doubles (13 needed). He would have needed to find his power to pass the Maple Ridge, B.C. product in home runs (28 needed).
Factor in that Votto would have done it all in a Blue Jays jersey, and the moments would have been that much sweeter for Toronto fans.
Votto hangs up his cleats with one particularly impressive Canadian baseball record in his back pocket. The Reds first baseman earned seven Tip O’Neill awards during his career, an honor presented to the top Canadian baseball player each year.
He will be an absolute shoo-in for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, his plaque to be enshrined in St. Marys, Ont. Votto will also be in the running for Cooperstown given his big league accomplishments.
While local fans won’t be able to see the veteran take hacks at the Rogers Centre with a Jays logo on his uniform, Votto finishes his career as one of the top Canadian baseball players ever to play the game.
He has inspired hundreds if not thousands of baseball players from Vancouver Island to the tip of Newfoundland and Labrador. Today, there are over 1,000 Canucks playing in college programs down in the United States, while more don uniforms of professional squads across affiliated ball.
Many scouts, coaches, and executives also call Canada home, a testament to how the game continues to grow across the country and how players like Votto, Jason Bay, Justin Morneau, Josh Naylor, and countless others have inspired a hockey-loving nation to chuck baseballs off the mound during the summer months.
A toast to Votto – one of the best Canadians to ever do it – on his retirement.