Thanks for the Memories, Joey Votto

I did not grow up in a baseball family. My parents don’t care for the sport, but I always had an interest and any chance I had to immerse myself with the game, I took it.

In the Summer of 2007, at 13 years old, I was fortunate enough to spend some time around the Louisville Bats batting practice at a regular basis.

On this particular day, I couldn’t stop watching Votto work. In the cage he was locked in and hyper focused on his craft. Outside the cage he was running down every ball and working on footwork…..in the outfield.

These specific details stick with me because of how special the day was. At the end of batting practice, Votto randomly approached me, signed his batting gloves, and handed them to me creating a lasting memory.