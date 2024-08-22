Thanks for the Memories, Joey Votto
One of the best player in Cincinnati Reds history has announced his retirement, as Joey Votto brings an end to his fantastic career.
I did not grow up in a baseball family. My parents don’t care for the sport, but I always had an interest and any chance I had to immerse myself with the game, I took it.
In the Summer of 2007, at 13 years old, I was fortunate enough to spend some time around the Louisville Bats batting practice at a regular basis.
On this particular day, I couldn’t stop watching Votto work. In the cage he was locked in and hyper focused on his craft. Outside the cage he was running down every ball and working on footwork…..in the outfield.
These specific details stick with me because of how special the day was. At the end of batting practice, Votto randomly approached me, signed his batting gloves, and handed them to me creating a lasting memory.
At that moment I knew Votto was going to be my favorite player. Soon, the City of Cincinnati would also share that sentiment.
Votto’s Reds career started with a pinch hit appearance on September 4th, 2007, resulting in a strikeout. The next day, his first start, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and never looked back.
Votto would finish 2007 slashing .321/.360/.548 and hit over .300 in five of the next six seasons (.297 in 2008). His approach and eye for thee strike zone was second to none. He lead the league in walks five times, and in on-base percentage seven times.
For my money, Votto put together the best, most consistent at-bats that I had seen.
This should comes as no surprise. If you ask people who played with Votto or spent time around him you wouldn’t have to wait too long until you hear about how smart he is and how much work he put into his preparation. He understood the nuances of the game and found advantages where others might not.
His hard work paid off in 2010 when he won the NL MVP. Votto hit a career-high 37 home runs while slashing .324/.424/.600, leading the Reds to an NL Central title, their first since 1995.
The 2010 season was special and ingrained some of the best memories in my generations fandom. Following another strong season spoiled by the Giants in 2012, Votto signed a 10-year, $225 million contract keeping him in Cincinnati.
Usually, these long term extensions might pay off for a few years, but look ugly on the back end leaving many to question if the deal was worth it. Votto never came with those questions. He continued to produce and his play on the field collectively surpassed his contract worth.
Later in his career Votto shifted his focus towards more power. He saw the changes across the game and knew as he aged power would likely extend his career. After back-to-back down years in 2019 and 2020, Votto slugged 36 home runs in 2021, at the ripe age of 37.
Enough about his career accolades and stats. You probably remember just how good he was at baseball. But I don’t want you to forget how great he was to the city of Cincinnati.
After being somewhat shy and guarded to start his career, Votto blossomed into a unique voice and open book by the end of his tenure with the Reds.
From his goofy and absurd Tik Toks to randomly playing chess with strangers, Votto developed into a character who connected with fans more than just his play on the field. A guy who went by the beat of his own drum, Votto was quirky, thoughtful, and bizarre in the best kind of way.
The end of his time in Cincinnati was unfortunate. Father time and injuries held him back and he was not afforded the storybook send off he, or the fans, deserved. I hope we still somehow see a proper goodbye and the fans are given a chance to shower Votto with the love and thanks that he deserves.
In my eyes, a Hall of Fame career. A baseball nerd before it became cool. The best Reds hitter in my lifetime and an icon that will live on forever in Cincinnati.
Votto would finish top 10 in MVP voting six times in his career. Drawing walks, spraying the ball, and hitting more home runs than the average fan remembers. Ask fans their favorite Votto moment and you will receive an array of answers because he delivered so many. Start building the statue outside of Great American Ball Park today.
Thank you, Joey Votto, for giving Reds fans memories that will last a lifetime.