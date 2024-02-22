Three Canadian Players to Watch This Upcoming MLB Season

Last year, 17 Canadian-born players suited up in the big leagues for numerous Major League teams. This included Edouard Julien and Jordan Balazovic, who each made their MLB debuts during the 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Twins.

Heading into a new season, there is a good chance that the 17-mark set last season will be eclipsed given the number of talented Canadians already at the big league level and those looking to crack the Major League ranks.

MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list contains two Canadians while there is also a handful of Canucks suiting up in the upper levels of the Minor Leagues that could get a shot next season, depending on how the year unfolds.

Some players are still looking for an opportunity to play (Joey Votto) while other Canadians are looking for a new start, such as Jared Young after he was claimed off of waivers this past winter by the St. Louis Cardinals.