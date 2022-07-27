A Quick Look at Canadian-Born Players Selected in the 2022 MLB Draft

Each season, high school and college players from across North America hear their names called through the MLB Draft, deciding whether to transition to the pro ranks and moving onwards on their journey to the MLB or head to post-secondary to better their chances for a higher draft selection in the future.

While a majority of drafted players are born in the United States, numerous Canadian-born players find themselves drafted each year, some suiting up with the Junior National Team while others take their talents south of the border to American college programs to further their careers on a bigger stage.

At the 2022 MLB Draft, 15 Canadians were drafted by various teams across the league, starting in the third round and going all the way to the 18th. Let’s take a quick look at the group.

2022 MLB Draft: The First Canadian Off the Board

SS Dylan O’Rae – Round 3 (Milwaukee Brewers)