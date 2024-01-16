The 2023 season was one that really opened doors for left-hander Mitch Bratt. A product of Newmarket, Ontario, Bratt started the year with Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic and got the nod to start against a stacked Team USA during round robin play.

At just 19 years old, the Canadian faced a lineup full of All-Stars and future Hall of Famers and gained the respect of baseball fans across the globe for going out and facing such tough competition, albeit to results that did not bode in his favor.

Following his WBC results, Bratt rejoined the Texas Rangers organization and embarked on his third professional season, pitching in High-A with the Hickory Crawdads. He made 16 starts on the year and put up a 3.54 ERA, while battling injuries towards the middle of June which kept him sidelined until the start of September. With only 61 innings under his belt, the Rangers sent Bratt to the Arizona Fall League to round out the 2023 season.

Rangers prospect Mitch Bratt discusses the Arizona Fall League

“The Arizona Fall League was such a cool experience,” Bratt said. “To be on a team full of Canadians and get to pitch in a different environment was incredibly cool. You go from playing in season and looking for a postseason spot and then you go to the Arizona Fall League to face some tough hitters and get some work in to get better.”