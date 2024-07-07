The Top 10 Greatest Pitchers in Tampa Bay Rays History

After a late-career emergence as a star with the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays signed Charlie Morton to a two-year, $30 million deal that proved to be one of the better signings in the franchise’s still relatively brief history.

Morton finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, behind only his former Astros teammates, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

That season alone nearly put him on this list, but the 2020 season was limited to just 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Morton posted a 4.74 ERA over nine starts that year. Even for a team that began play in 1998, there just wasn’t quite enough of a body of work for Morton to make this list.