MLB Best Bets: Tampa Bay Rays, Guardians and Astros, Mets

2023 Overall Record: 48-23 (+30.95 U)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:07 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Drew Rasmussen vs. Jose Berrios

Yep. I’m going to be the guy to pull the trigger and bet on the most-bet game of the day. Everyone’s eyes are on the Rays today as they take on the Blue Jays and up until this game this is the best opponent the Rays have seen all year. We’ve bet on the Rays a couple times this year and Rasmussen has been one of the pitchers we’ve bet on all season long. We have faded Jose Berrios as well in certain spots and he is off to a horrible start with a 0-2 record and a 11.17 ERA. You are going to call me crazy but I have three plays in this game.

From a betting standpoint this line opened up at a pick em’ and now the Rays are -140 favorites. The line keeps moving in their favor and regardless if it’s the public play or not I’m going to back the Rays in this one. It’s tough for me not to bet a divisional road favorite in this spot especially with the Rays being undefeated.

On the baseball side of things Berrios has been horrible against the Rays in his career. He is 1-4 with a 5.86 ERA in eight starts. Berrios has been one of the most inconsistent pitchers in all of baseball since being acquired from Minnesota.